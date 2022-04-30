Kaaranvir Bohra collaborates with Latha Rajinikanth for his next music video

Mumbai, April 30 Actor Kaaranvir Bohra recently appeared on the reality show 'Lock Upp', is all set for his first-ever South project.

Produced by legendary Rajinikanth's wife Latha,his next is a music video directed by Prerna Arora. The actor will be seen opposite Rimi Sen and shooting for the same will begin on May 1 in Chennai.

Kaaranvir shared: "I am very honored to be part of this music video for various reasons. Firstly, it's being produced by Smt. Latha Rajinikanth ji, Secondly, this whole project is for a very noble cause. And thirdly, I get to be directed by Prerna Arora."

The actor further expressed his desire to do a South project: "I've been wanting to do something in the South for a very long time. And this project happened. It is a Hindi song but the label is well known in South India. It will be released all over the country and I am very excited about it. I am looking forward to meeting Latha Ma'am and being associated with this project," he concluded.

