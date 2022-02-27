Kaaranvir Bohra reveals his 'Lock Upp' game plan

Mumbai, Feb 27 Actor Kaaranvir Bohra has an interesting game plan he would be using during his stint in the Kangana Ranaut-hosted reality show 'Lock Upp'.

He said: "I think it's a standalone awesome show by itself. The name alone, 'Lock Upp' sounds so intimidating and dangerous. Anytime someone mentions a lock up, everyone is scared. The show's name itself is a winner and it's the first that Kangana Ranaut is going to be a part of."

"Nobody knows exactly what's going to happen exactly. It's only the producers who know, but even they can't predict how how it will play out. It's all up to us."

The actor shared that he is looking forward to going in and being himself.

"I am sure my fatherly side will come out when I miss my kids, but overall, you can't predict what conversations will take place or how you will react in certain situations. The whole idea is to save myself because a Lock Upp has a lot of bullies, a lot of 'unique characters.'"

"It all comes down to how you defend yourself and your individual thought process."

'Lock Upp' will be available to stream on ALTBalaji and MX Player with the first episode dropping on Sunday, February 27 from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

