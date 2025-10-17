Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa to Main Hoon Na: SRK's films to be re-released to mark King Khan's 60th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : There's great news for the fans of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

As King Khan is all set to turn 60 on November 2, PVR Inox Limited has planned a film festival to celebrate his birthday.

Launching October 31, the two-week event will showcase seven of Khan's most iconic films across more than 75 cinemas in over 30 cities, offering both longtime fans and new audiences a chance to experience the actor's three-decade career on the big screen, as per Variety.

The curated lineup showcases Khan's remarkable range as an actor, from the action-comedy Chennai Express and the romantic epic Devdas to the political drama Dil Se and his recent blockbuster Jawan.

His films Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om will also return to theatres.

On receiving such honour, SRK said, "Cinema has always been my home, and seeing these films find their way back to the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion. These movies are not just my stories, they belong to the audience that have lovingly embraced them over the last 33 years."

Meanwhile, SRK is currently in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for Joy Forum 2025.

