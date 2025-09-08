Kabir Duhan Singh on birthday: Last year was a truly special journey for me

Mumbai, Sep 8 Actor Kabir Duhan Singh, who turned a year older on Monday, talked about how the past year has been a turning point in both his professional and personal life.

Reflecting on his journey, Kabir shared, “Last year was a truly special journey for me. My film Marco was released, and it turned out to be a huge milestone in my career. Success can sometimes make you lose balance, but Marco taught me humility and gave me fresh perspectives as an actor and as a person.”

On a personal front, the actor said he became a proud father of a beautiful baby boy.

He added: “That moment changed me forever—it made me more emotional, more responsible, and more grounded. I learned how to balance both family life and work, whether it was caring for my home or looking after my child."

The actor also shared: “As many of you know, I’ve often been known for playing violent men of action on screen. But last year, through my experiences, I learned to add emotions into that intensity.”

“If you watch Marco, you’ll notice the emotional depth in the action sequences. Even in my upcoming films, you will see me exploring more emotional shades in my characters.”

Talking about “Marco”, an action thriller, it is written and directed by Haneef Adeni. The film stars Unni Mukundan in the title role, alongside Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Anson Paul and Yukti Thareja in supporting roles.

“Marco” follows Adattu, one of the most renowned gold-trading families in Kerala. Unexpectedly, an incident shakes the Adattu family. George, the head of the family, sets out to uncover the truth and find those responsible. At the same time, his younger brother, Marco, embarks on the same quest but through a different Path.

Kabir appears in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam language films. After making his debut in 2015 with the Telugu film Jil, he kick started his career as an antagonist in that industry. One of his notable appearances as an antagonist is in the 2016 film Sardaar Gabbar Singh.

He has also worked in a Bollywood film “Khaali Peeli” in 2020. The masala film directed by Maqbool Khan, stars Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat.

