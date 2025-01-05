Kabir Duhan Singh reveals how meditation saved him

Mumbai, Jan 5 Actor Kabir Duhan Singh, who was seen in the Malayalam film ‘Marco’, said playing the menacing character Cyrus in the movie affected him and that meditation became his anchor throughout this difficult transformation.

Talking about his experience and how playing Cyrus affected him mentally, Kabir shared, “The recognition I've received for Marco has been long-awaited, and the overwhelming response has solidified my identity as a Pan-India actor.”

He said that portraying Cyrus was an incredibly challenging experience for him. He added that it was unlike any dark character he has played before.

“The film's intense scenes, including the murder of a pregnant woman, pushed me to my limits. This character is arguably the most brutal villain in Indian cinema, and bringing it to life was far from easy. It wasn't just a matter of switching on and off; meditation became my anchor throughout this difficult transformation."

Talking about “Marco”, an action thriller, it is written and directed by Haneef Adeni. The film stars Unni Mukundan in the title role, alongside Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Anson Paul and Yukti Thareja in supporting roles.

“Marco” follows Adattu, one of the most renowned gold-trading families in Kerala. Unexpectedly, an incident shakes the Adattu family. George, the head of the family, sets out to uncover the truth and find those responsible. At the same time, his younger brother, Marco, embarks on the same quest but through a different Path.

Kabir appears in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam language films. After making his debut in 2015 with the Telugu film Jil, he kick started his career as an antagonist in that industry. One of his notable appearances as an antagonist is in the 2016 film Sardaar Gabbar Singh.

He has also worked in a Bollywood film “Khaali Peeli” in 2020. The masala film directed by Maqbool Khan, stars Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday and Jaideep Ahlawat.

