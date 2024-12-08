Kabir 'Kabeezy' Singh Passes Away: America's Got Talent Comedian Dies At 39

Comedian Kabir "Kabeezy" Singh, best known for his performance as a semi-finalist on 'America's Got Talent', has died at the age of 39. The cause of his death is not yet known, however, he was suffering from some health complications, reported TMZ. A toxicology report is underway to establish the cause, officials said.

On December 5, Mr Singh's friend Jeremy Curry, posted about the comedian's death on Facebook, saying that he "passed away peacefully in his sleep".

"It's My Deepest Regrets to let Everyone Know that Kabir Singh has passed away... He passed away peacefully in his sleep and this is the most devastating post I've posted....Please keep his family and fiancé in your thoughts and prayers....I Love you bro," Mr Curry wrote.According to Mr Curry, Mr Singh's funeral services will be held on December 14 in Hayward. Kabir Singh, affectionately known as "Kabeezy" rose to fame in 2021 when he made it to the semi-finalists on America's Got Talent, before being eliminated. He was reportedly born in Portland, US, to Indian parents and has also spent a brief period in Mumbai.

He kicked off his stand-up comedy career in 2014 when he appeared on Comedy Central. The same year, he won the prestigious San Francisco International Comedy Competition.