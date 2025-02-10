Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das and Onir’s Anthology, My Melbourne All Set To Release in India on 14th March

My Melbourne, an anthology of four stories featuring the creative genius of Indian filmmakers Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, and Onir, is all set for its Indian theatrical release on 14th March 2025 in association with PVR Cinemas across India. The anthology film has been widely praised across and is the first of its kind project bridging the cultural landscapes of the two countries. Envisioned by Mitu Bhowmik Lange's production house Mind Blowing Films, and backed by the state government of Victoria screen agency , VicScreen and Federal agency , Screen Australia in Australia. The film has already garnered praise from audiences and critics alike during its world premiere in Australia at the 15th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne in August 2024 and its subsequent India premiere at the MAMI Film Festival 2024.

My Melbourne comprises four unique stories exploring deeply relevant themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability. The anthology features Nandini directed by Onir, Setara directed by Kabir Khan, Emma directed by Rima Das, and Jules directed by Arif Ali and creatively guided by Imtiaz Ali. The films are presented in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Dari, and Auslan, ensuring authenticity and representation of diverse voices.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, Producer of My Melbourne who conceptualized and spearheaded this project, shared her excitement, stating, "My Melbourne is not just a collection of stories ; it is a reflection of our shared experiences , our shared humanity and the importance of inclusivity and diversity in storytelling. The idea of bringing together Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, and Onir on one platform was born out of the need to create meaningful cinema that bridges cultures and sparks important conversations. These directors have brought their unique voices to stories that resonate universally. After receiving overwhelming love during our premiere in Melbourne and at MAMI , KIFF and CIFF , I am thrilled to bring My Melbourne' to Indian audiences."

Expressing his enthusiasm for the project, Kabir Khan said, "Stories have the power to connect people across borders, and My Melbourne does just that. My film Setara , based on Setera’s own life and journey , that she played on screen as well, delves into themes of resilience and identity, which are deeply personal yet universally relevant. Working on this project has been an enriching experience, and I can’t wait for Indian audiences to witness these stories on the big screen."

Reflecting on the uniqueness of the anthology, Imtiaz Ali shared, "Cinema is a bridge that unites cultures, and My Melbourne is a testament to that. Each filmmaker has brought a distinct flavor to this anthology, making it an emotional and thought-provoking journey. It’s rare to see a project that so seamlessly blends multiple narratives while staying true to a shared vision of inclusivity." Rima Das expressed, “I love telling human stories that resonate deeply with the heart and soul. Emma is a profoundly personal film that explores the essence of human connection, overcoming limitations and circumstances to reveal our shared humanity. My Melbourne is more than just a film. It is an immersive experience that celebrates the richness of cultural diversity while delving into the personal struggles that define us. These stories strive to craft a cinematic journey that is both intimate and universally resonant.”

Adding to the conversation, Onir shared his thoughts on the film’s social relevance, "For me, storytelling is about bringing marginalized voices to the forefront. Nandini is about representation and identity, themes that need to be addressed now more than ever. Being part of My Melbourne was a profoundly moving experience, and I am proud to contribute to a film that speaks of acceptance and self-discovery."

Speaking about the theatrical release, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO PVR INOX Pictures Limited, expressed his excitement, "At PVR, we believe in bringing diverse and meaningful cinema to audiences. My Melbourne is a special film that celebrates storytelling at its finest while addressing important global issues. We are honored to partner with this initiative and provide a platform for such powerful narratives to reach a wider audience.”

The anthology has been lauded for its sensitive portrayal of complex social themes, showcasing the artistic brilliance of some of India’s most celebrated filmmakers. With its release across PVR Cinemas, My Melbourne promises to be a cinematic experience that both moves and enlightens audiences.