Kabir Khan, Imtiaz Ali, Rima Das, Onir’s My Melbourne all set for it’s India Premiere at MAMI 2024

Following its triumphant world premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024, My Melbourne, a unique anthology helmed by four of India's most celebrated filmmakers – Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Rima Das, and Onir – is set for its India premiere at the prestigious Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI) 2024. The film will premiere in the coveted "Gala Section" on 22nd October, with all four directors in attendance. My Melbourne has been produced by Mitu Bhowmick Lange , in partnership with VicScreen and Screen Australia

My Melbourne brings together four distinct voices, each interpreting personal and universal stories of identity, belonging, and through the lens of people from varied background living in Australia. This unique cinematic project is the result of a collaborative initiative by IFFM and Film Victoria to encourage cross-cultural storytelling, where aspiring filmmakers from Melbourne teamed up with these renowned directors to create a collection of thought-provoking narratives. The shorts include 'Emma' by Rima Das, 'Jules' which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Nandini' by Onir and 'Setara' by Kabir Khan. The films are a reflective of varied themes of diversity including gender, race, sexuality and disability. The intent of the project was to be truly inclusive and share stories that are truly accessible to all.

Reflecting on the upcoming MAMI premiere, Imtiaz Ali, of his segment Jules, said, "It's an honor to present My Melbourne to Indian audiences at MAMI. The stories we’ve told are not just about the diaspora but about anyone who has ever felt a sense of displacement or longed to belong. 'Jules' is a deeply personal film for me, and I can’t wait for the audience in Mumbai to experience it."

Kabir Khan, who helmed Setara, shared, "Melbourne provided us with the perfect backdrop to explore the emotional complexities of our characters. It was an incredible experience working with new talent, and the enthusiasm of our Melbourne crew translated beautifully on screen. I am thrilled that My Melbourne will now have its India premiere at such an esteemed platform like MAMI. And I am deeply honoured to showcase my film 'Setara'.

Rima Das, the visionary behind the segment Emma, added, "What makes My Melbourne special is the sincerity of the stories. Each segment is a heartfelt exploration of human connections, set against the cultural diversity of Melbourne. I look forward to showcasing my film 'Emma' at MAMI, where such narratives are deeply appreciated."

Onir, who directed Nandini, expressed his excitement, saying, "Nadini' is about breaking boundaries—emotional and physical—and telling human stories that resonate across geographies. It has been a beautiful collaboration with emerging filmmakers from Melbourne, and I am eager to see how Indian audiences connect with it at MAMI."

Producer of the film and owner of Mind Blowing Films, Mitu Bhowmick Lange, said, "We are absolutely thrilled with the overwhelming response to My Melbourne at IFFM. The collaboration between the Indian filmmakers and Melbourne's rising talents has resulted in an anthology that speaks to global audiences. We are excited to bring this film to MAMI , a festival that is so committed to diverse stories and robust inclusive audience engagement”.

The India premiere promises to be a star-studded event, celebrating not only the film but the unique partnership between the Indian and Australian film industries. My Melbourne will premiere in the Gala Section of MAMI 2024 on 22nd October, marking a significant milestone in this cross-continental cinematic journey.