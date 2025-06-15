Kabir Khan on Kartik Aaryan in Chandu Champion: 'This Performance Deserves a National Award

As Kabir Khan’s acclaimed biographical drama Chandu Champion completes one year since its theatrical release on June 14, 2024, the film continues to resonate with audiences, critics, and the industry alike. Headlined by Kartik Aaryan, the film narrates the inspiring story of Murlikant Petkar – India’s first Paralympic gold medalist. With powerful storytelling, gripping emotional beats, and transformative performances, the film cemented its place as one of the most celebrated cinematic journeys of recent times.

Kartik Aaryan underwent a rigorous physical and emotional transformation to embody Petkar’s spirit, discipline, and resilience for his performance in Chandu Champion. His journey as the forgotten national hero struck a deep chord with viewers and won wide acclaim across the board — from prestigious award circuits to digital platforms that hailed it as a milestone in performance-driven cinema.

As the anniversary approaches, director Kabir Khan reflected on the journey and the performance that anchored it all. He shared, "Every accolade the film has received is deeply linked to what he (Kartik Aaryan) brought to the table, be it emotionally, physically, and artistically. As for the National Award, I genuinely believe he deserves it. This performance was career-defining, and more importantly, it was nation-defining. He told the story of a forgotten hero with such dignity and passion that it left an undeniable impact. And if awards are meant to honour performances that move the country, then Kartik Aaryan should absolutely be in that conversation.”

From receiving honours at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and New York Indie Film Festival to clinching trophies at major award ceremonies, Chandu Champion exemplifies the power of cinema to inspire, uplift, and bring recognition to extraordinary real-life stories. The film remains a shining chapter in Kartik Aaryan’s journey — and in Indian cinema.Kartik Aaryan’s journey from charming everyday roles to intense, layered characters reflects his fearless artistic evolution.