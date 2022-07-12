Kaduva scene controversy: Prithviraj Sukumaran apologises for hurting sentiments of differently-abled kids

After receiving huge flak over one of his scenes from his recent release 'Kaduva', actor Prithviraj Sukumaran issued an apology for hurting the sentiments of people -- especially differently-abled children.

The scene in question reportedly featured Kaduva, played by Prithviraj, saying that differently-abled children are born with their conditions due to the sins of their parents. The scene did not go down well with several people as they felt it was quite "insensitive."

Apologizing for the same, Prithviraj took to Instagram and wrote, "Sorry. It was a mistake. We acknowledge and accept it."

Director Shaji Kailas posted an apology on his Facebook handle in Malayalam.

"Apologies for the hurtful reference to the parents of differently-abled children in my film 'Kaduva'. That conversation piece is a sleight of hand. The only request is to forgive the human error. The truth is that neither the screenwriter Jinu while writing such a dialogue, nor the hero Prithviraj while preparing the scene, nor I thought of other aspects of it. The only intention behind it was to convince him and the audience of the cruelty of the villain's actions," he wrote.

Kailas added,"We did not intend to say that differently-abled children are suffering for the doings of their parents. I have seen some writings from parents, saying that they were pained by these dialogues in Kaduva. Although my apology might not undo the hurt that was caused, I am still extending an apology."

The apologies come after an association of parents of children with intellectual and developmental disabilities named Parivaar reportedly filed a complaint against Kaduva makers with the State Commission for Persons with Disabilities over the scene.

Released on July 7, the film also stars Vivek Oberoi and Samyukhta Menon.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor