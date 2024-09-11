'Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam': Aashim Gulati, Dhvani Bhanushali's romantic track 'Sehra' unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 : After the trailer, the makers of family entertainer 'Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam' starring Aashim Gulati and Dhvani Bhanushali unveiled a new song from the movie, titled 'Sehra'.

This melodious love song, composed by White Noise Collective, the company of composer duo Sachin-Jigar, beautifully captures the essence of romance in its purest form. Lyrics penned by Kausar Munir and soulful vocals by Varun Jain and Dhvani Bhanushali.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, makers treated fans with the song video.

'Sehra' highlights the special moments between Aashim and Dhvani making each scene resonate with the authenticity of a real-life love story.

Set against the backdrop of a wedding, the trailer introduces Dhvani and Aashim Gulati as a runaway bride and wedding crasher.

The story takes an unexpected turn, setting the tone for an "arranged accidental love story" filled with new twists and surprises.

Supporting the fresh leads is a stellar ensemble cast featuring industry veterans like Supriya Pilgaonkar, Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Sachdev, Rajesh Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Chittranjan Tripathy, Vikram Kochhar, Himanshu Kohli, and Vikas Verma.

Directed by Saurabh Dasgupta and penned by Laxman Utekar of 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Mimi' fame and Rishi Virmani, this film promises to be an engaging concoction of humour, heart, and a twist of unpredictability.

Laxman Utekar's Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, starring Dhvani Bhanushali and Aashim Gulati is all set to release theatrically on September 20. A Bhanushali Studios Limited & Kathputli Creations production, the young musical family entertainer is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Laxman Utekar, Karishma Sharma and Kamlesh Bhanushali.

