“Kaisi Paheli Was Not Just a Song—It Was a Mood, a Vibe, and a Metaphor for Life.” Said Rekha About the Iconic Song From Parineeta

PVR INOX, India’s largest and most premium cinema exhibitor, is delighted to announce the 20th anniversary re-release of Parineeta, the timeless romantic drama adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's iconic 1914 Bengali novel. This special re-release not only celebrates two decades of Parineeta’s enduring legacy but also commemorates 20 years of Vidya Balan’s remarkable journey in Indian cinema and 50 glorious years of Vinod Chopra Films, the studio behind some of the most definitive films in Indian cinema. Vinod Chopra Films is the first production house in India to restore its entire film library in 8K resolution, with soundtracks remastered in 5.1 surround sound—a meticulous process that took over four years to complete. The film has been restored by Prasad Film Labs

The beauty of Parineeta lies in its every frame, with the music adding another layer of depth and emotion to the film. One of its most iconic songs from the film is 'Kaisi Paheli,' featuring the legendary Rekha. Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, the track became an instant classic upon its release.

Talking about the song, Rekha ji said, "Kaisi Paheli was not just a song—it was a mood, a vibe, and a metaphor for life. The song was so atmospheric; it reminded me of the time gone by and a certain enigma of a woman who owns her narrative. Even 20 years ago, it stood out; the composition was rare, and the poetry was unlike most songs of that time. As I stepped onto that jazz club set, I became the jazz singer. Even today, when I hear the song, it brings a smile… It’s one of those Pahelis you never want to solve; you just want to live it."

While Rekha appears in Parineeta for just one song, her presence is so powerful that it echoes through the film—a lasting impact only an actor of her calibre can create. ‘Kaisi Paheli’ comes at a pivotal moment in the narrative, subtly pushing the story forward. The song exudes old-world charm, with Sunidhi Chauhan’s sultry vocals weaving a spell of intrigue and allure. But it’s Rekha who truly elevates the song to another level. With her effortless grace, magnetic screen presence, and subtle expressions, she transforms the performance into something unforgettable. She doesn’t just dance—she glides, commanding the frame with the kind of poise and sensuality that only she can bring. Rekha doesn’t perform the song; she becomes it.

Parineeta won several awards and accolades upon release, including National and Filmfare Awards, and is widely remembered for its unforgettable soundtrack, elegant storytelling, and remarkable performances by its leads.

The film will have an all India re-release in select theatres on August 29, 2025 exclusively for a week.