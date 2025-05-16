Kajal Aggarwal Is Playing Mandodari in Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Ramayana? Here’s What We Know

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana has been in headlines for a long time. The mythological film is being shot on a large scale. Actress Kajal Aggarwal is all set to play the role of Mandodari in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. She is being cast opposite actor Yash, who plays the role of Ravana in the movie, reported India Today. There were speculations of casting Sakshi Tanwar for this role, but as per the India Today report, Kajal has started shooting for her scenes. Mandodari’s role is quite important in the movie.

India Today reported that their sources said Mandodari's involvement in "Ramayana" is extremely important. Therefore, it was crucial that the producers choose a seasoned leading actress to play Ravana's wife alongside Yash to effectively capture her complexity and significance. The producers were looking for an actress who could speak many languages. Although a number of actresses were taken into consideration, Kajal Aggarwal was the best choice because of her well-known status in both the North and the South, the report added.

Mandodri is the queen of Ravana’s Lanka. She is known for her moral compass and inner strength. Mandodari is the daughter of the demon Mayasura and the apsara Hema. Mandodari repeatedly urged Ravana to return Sita to lord Rama and choose the right path.

This movie is co-produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash. There are two parts of the Ramayana. The first installment will be released on Diwali 2026, and the second will be released on Diwali 2027. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor as lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lord Ram’s brother Lakshman, Kaikeyi will be played by Lara Dutta, and Sunny Deol will be playing Hanuman.

VFX studio DNEG will be working on the visual effects of this movie.