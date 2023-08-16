Kajal Aggarwal pens adorable birthday wish for husband Gautam Kitchlu

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 : ‘Singham’ actor Kajal Aggarwal on Tuesday penned down an adorable birthday wish for her husband Gautam Kitchlu.

Taking to Instagram, Kajal shared a post which she captioned, “Happy Birthday my love. Here's to another year of growing, learning and discovering each other more than ever! You are my favourite blessing, the best husband and papa we could ever ask for. Love you @kitchlug.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CwAD4vEvb4Q/

In the video, she can be seen posing with her husband.

Soon after Kajal dropped the post, fans swamped down the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

A user wrote, “Cuttest inspirational couple. Happy birthday Gautam sir.”

Another user wrote, “A very happy and blessed Birthday to him.”

“Such an adorable couple,” a fan wrote.

Kajal and Gautam got married in Mumbai in October 2020 and welcomed their baby on April 19, 2022. Announcing the birth of their baby, Gautam shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming film 'Indian 2' which also stars legendary actor Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996.

'Indian 2', on the other hand, went on floors in 2019 and the shooting came to a standstill in 2020 after a crane collapsed on the set during the shooting of the film near Chennai, leaving 3 dead and 10 injured.

'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of Indian 2 was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020. After wrapping up the major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor