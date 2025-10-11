Kajal Aggarwal says 'grateful for the traditions that root us' as she celebrates Karwa Chauth

Mumbai, Oct 11 Kajal Aggarwal celebrated Karwa Chauth with her businessman husband Gautam Kitchlu on Friday.

The 'Singham' actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a few sneak peeks from the festivities. Clad in a beautiful red saree with a heavily embellished blackless blouse, Kajal decided to keep her makeup on the lighter side. Keeping her hair open, Kajal completed her look with green-stoned jewelry.

From getting her mehendi done to celebrating the day with her loved ones, Kajal expressed through a heartfelt note what Karwa Chauth signifies to her.

The 'Hey Sinamika' actress penned on the photo-sharing app, "A day that began with blessings, love, and laughter (and lots of yummy food before sunrise) with my favourite people, fasted with faith in between and ended surrounded by the people who make every celebration so special. Heart full, tummy full, soul full (Red heart emoji) Grateful for the traditions that root us and the love that nourishes us. (sic)."

For the unversed, Kajal tied the knot with businessman Gautam on 30 October 2020 in a private ceremony in Mumbai in the presence of the couple's immediate families.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, Neil Aggarwal, on April 19, 2022.

On the professional front, Kajal recently wrapped up her forthcoming drama "The India Storry," co-starring Shreyas Talpade.

The makers, MIG Production & Studios, announced the conclusion of the shoot by sharing a new poster from the drama, along with the caption, "It’s a Wrappp! The journey of emotions, truth, and resilience comes to a close! Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade complete filming for #TheIndiaStorry a gripping drama inspired by real pesticide scandals that once shook the nation. Get ready for a story that will move hearts and spark conversations. (Fire cracker emoji)."

Touted to be an intense drama, "The India Storry" explores the dark and controversial world of major scandals involving pesticide companies.

