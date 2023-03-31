Kajal Aggarwal says Hindi industry lacks ethics and discipline

Actress Kajal Aggarwal was recently seen in Ghosty (Khosty in Telugu), which was a box-office disaster. The actress made headlines for her comments on Hindi cinema during a recent interview.When discussing the differences between the South and Hindi film industries, she stated that she prefers the ecosystem, values, ethics, and discipline of the South industry, which she feels are lacking in Hindi cinema. This statement caused social media to divide into two groups, with some people trolling her for the bold statement while others supported her.

Speaking with News18, Kajal said, “South is definitely very accepting but I guess there is no discount or there is no shortcut to hard work. And there is no easy way to success. There are a lot of people who want to start their career in Hindi because it is a more nationwide recognised language. Having said that, yes the south is a very friendly industry, it’s very accepting, there are fabulous technicians in the south, wonderful directors and phenomenal content that is generated over all four languages- Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada." She added, “And of course, Hindi has been our mother tongue. We have grown up watching Hindi movies. It has been accepting and has been very kind to me as well. But I prefer the eco-system, the ethics, the values, the discipline of the South industry which I feel is lacking in Hindi cinema." She will also be seen in the upcoming yet-untitled Telugu film, which is currently dubbed NBK 108. The film stars Nandamuri Balakrishna and is directed by Anil Ravipudi. In the film, Kajal has been paired opposite Balakrishna while Sreeleela will be seen as his daughter.