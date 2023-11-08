Kajal Aggarwal shares intriguing new poster of 'Satyabhama', teaser to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 : Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is all set to come up with a never-seen before avatar in the upcoming action film titled 'Satyabhama', shared a new poster with a teaser release date announcement.

The film features Kajal in a cop avatar.

Taking to Instagram, Kajal shared the poster of the film and captioned it, "For this Diwali, 'Satyabhama' is ready to burn the fire [?] #Satyabhama teaser out on November 10th

Stay tuned for the The Queen's rage ."

In the poster, dressed in formal wear holding gun in her hand, Kajal can be seen getting ready for action.

The teaser will be launched on November 10.

Helmed by Akhil Degala, the film appears to be woman-centric as the actor plays the lead role of a fearless cop.

Soon after she dropped the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

One of the users wrote, "Can't waitt for #Satyabhama "

Another user wrote, "OG QUEEN is Coming to Conquer "

Meanwhile, Kajal was recently seen in Tamil horror film 'Karungaapiyam'.

Helmed by D Karthikeyan, the film also featured Regina Cassandra, Janani Iyer and Aadhav Kannadasan as lead characters.

She will be next seen in director Shankar's upcoming film 'Indian 2' which also stars legendary actor Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996.

'Indian 2' went on floors in 2019 and the shooting came to a standstill in 2020 after a crane collapsed on the set during the shooting of the film near Chennai, leaving 3 dead and 10 injured.

'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. The first poster of 'Indian 2' was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal in 2020. After wrapping up the major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

