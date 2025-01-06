Kajal Aggarwal's divine look as Parvathi Devi in Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 : Kajal Aggarwal has expressed her happiness about being a part of Kannappa, which also stars Akshay Kumar and Prabhas.

On Monday, Kajal took to Instagram to share her look as Parvati Devi. She was seen donning a white saree paired with heavy jewelry.

"A dream role indeed! Happy to be starting 2025 on this divine note #Kannappa #HarHarMahadev #MAAParvatiDevi," Kajal captioned the post.

Her divine look left fans in awe, exuding spiritual elegance. Reacting to her appearance, actor Tamannaah Bhatia commented, "So beautiful."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DEeYYR7hbiN/?hl=en

The poster's tagline read: "Mother who rules over the three worlds! The Trishakti who protects her devotees! In the sacred Sri Kalahasti shrine, resides the holy Jana Prasunambika!"

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced under Vishnu Manchu's banners, AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The film also features Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi.

The movie is set to release in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, and English. Kannappa is a mythological fantasy slated to hit theatres on April 25.

The story revolves around the legendary warrior Kannappa, one of the greatest devotees of Lord Shiva. His transformation from a hunter to a warrior and eventually to a saint earned him the revered title of Nayanar.

The film's music is composed by Mani Sharma and Stephen Devassy, while cinematography is handled by Sheldon Chau.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor