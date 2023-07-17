Kajol, Ajay Devgn spend "sacred time" with children Nysa, Yug

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 : On Monday, actor Ajay Devgn shared a priceless glimpse from his family time.

Taking to Instagram, Ajay dropped a fam-jam featuring wife Kajol, daughter Nysa, son Yug and nephew Daanish Gandhi.

In the image, Ajay and Kajol are seen smiling as they posed with their kids. Kajol looked stunning in a blue top. Ajay, Yug, and Daanish kept it simple yet stylish in their black outfits. Nysa looked adorable in a pink sweater.

“Nothing more sacred than spending time with this bunch," Ajay captioned the post.

The adorable snap was captured in a restaurant. However, the location was not disclosed.

Kajol also shared the same photo on Instagram stories and said: "I agree... memories need to be recorded."

Kajol and Ajay's fam-jam picture garnered loads of likes and comments from fans.

"Beautiful image," a social media user commented.

"Loved it," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay has joined the star cast of Abhishek Kapoor's next big-screen action adventure. Not only Ajay but his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani are part of the yet-to-be-titled film. It will be out on February 9, 2024.

Ajay also has Vikas Bahl's supernatural thriller film in kitty. Fans can also see him in 'Maidaan'.

On the other hand, Kajol has come up with a web show 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', which is helmed by Suparn Varma.

The courtroom drama is the Indian adaptation of 'The Good Wife', which starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role. Kajol plays Noyonika Sengupta, a housewife who starts practising law again when her husband's public scandal puts him in prison.

Talking about the show, Kajol said, "The complexities are what defines a character to me and the layers surrounding Noyonika are what spoke to me when this role first came over. Noyonika felt personal, I instantly felt protective about her and that reaffirmed my faith in choosing 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka' to be my first step into the long format. Suparn Varma has built a world where the vulnerability of characters meets the cruel situations posed by life."

Kajol was also seen in 'Lust Stories 2' recently.

