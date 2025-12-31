Kajol Calls BTS Shoot with Mother Tanuja the Most Special Moment of 2025 (Watch Video)

Bollywood actor Kajol recently revealed the most memorable moment of her 2025, sharing a heartfelt glimpse from a brand shoot on social media. On Tuesday, she posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram that quickly caught fans’ attention. The clip showed Kajol enjoying a joyful day on set alongside her mother, veteran actress Tanuja. Reflecting on the experience, Kajol described it as the highlight of her year. She noted how working together doubled the fun and chaos, adding that nothing felt excessive when the two shared the frame, making the moment deeply special and emotionally fulfilling for her.

Earlier the same day, Kajol also treated her followers to a playful update through Instagram Stories. In a short note, she confessed to being in the mood to dish out some “bad advice,” instantly sparking curiosity and amusement among fans. The light-hearted post once again showcased her candid personality and her tendency to interact with audiences in an unfiltered, humorous way. Such spontaneous updates have become a signature of Kajol’s social media presence, allowing her followers to feel connected to her everyday moods while reinforcing her reputation for honesty and wit beyond the silver screen.

Kajol’s distinctive personality has long set her apart in the Hindi film industry. Known for being outspoken, spontaneous, and unapologetically real, she has never attempted to conform to Bollywood’s traditionally polished image. Her interviews are often candid, her reality show appearances filled with playful banter, and her social media posts brimming with humour. Kajol laughs freely, speaks her mind, and embraces her flaws with confidence. This fearless authenticity has helped her carve a unique space for herself, earning admiration from fans who appreciate her refusal to pretend or fit into predetermined industry norms.

The same authenticity that defines Kajol off-screen is clearly reflected in her on-screen performances. Her characters often feel vibrant, relatable, and deeply human, resonating strongly with audiences. Whether she is joking at public events, teasing co-stars without hesitation, or sharing amusing anecdotes, her natural quirks reveal a rare comfort in her own skin. This ease and self-assurance continue to make her endearing across generations. Kajol’s ability to blend humour, honesty, and emotional depth has ensured her lasting popularity, making her one of Bollywood’s most beloved and enduring stars.

Recently, Kajol also made headlines for her warm birthday wish to author and entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna. Taking to social media, she shared a candid picture of the two and affectionately referred to Twinkle as her “partner in crime.” The post highlighted their close friendship and easy camaraderie, with Kajol keeping the caption simple yet meaningful. Her message, wishing Twinkle a happy birthday, was filled with warmth and affection, reflecting the strong bond they share both personally and professionally, much to the delight of fans who admire their friendship.

In the shared photograph, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna can be seen smiling brightly while posing together in coordinated black outfits. The image was taken from their popular talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, where the duo hosted candid conversations with celebrity guests and discussed a range of entertaining topics. The show’s first season concluded on November 13, 2025. Its finale featured actors Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal, marking a memorable end to a season celebrated for its humour, honesty, and refreshing take on celebrity interactions.