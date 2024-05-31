Kajol calls 'Sholay' her all-time favourite film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 : Like many others, actor Kajol is also a fan of the iconic 'Sholay' film.

On Friday, Kajol took to Instagram and posted a video, celebrating Cinema Lovers' Day. In the clip, she described Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra-starrer as her all-time favourite film.

"My favourite film of all time that I can pick up anytime, anywhere and watch at any time, is Sholay," Kajol said in the video.

"I absolutely love the film, I love the characters. It's like the most perfect book come to life. But thank god it wasn't a book," she added.

Helmed by Ramesh Sippy, the action-adventure film was released in 1975. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Sanjeev Kumar and Jaya Bachchan in the lead roles and was declared a blockbuster hit.

The film revolves around the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plots to bring down the notorious bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) and enlists the help of two criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra). When Gabbar attacks the village, Jai and Veeru wonder why Thakur does nothing to help them. They soon learn that he has no arms and that Gabbar was the one who cut them off. Enraged by this, they redouble their efforts to help Thakur.

In the clip, Kajol also said that her favourite English film of all time is 1965's The Sound of Music.

"I have too many films to choose from. But I recently sat down and watched The Sound of Music. And it was amazing because... I loved the music, I loved the characters. I have sat spellbound throughout those entire three hours," she said, adding that she was so hooked while watching the film that she did not even take breaks to drink water.

