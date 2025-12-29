Kajol calls Twinkle Khanna her ‘partner in crime’ in heartfelt birthday wish

Mumbai, Dec 29 Actress Kajol, on Monday, took to social media to wish Twinkle Khanna on her birthday in the sweetest way possible.

Referring to the author and entrepreneur as her “partner in crime,” Kajol posted an image that highlighted their close bond and playful camaraderie. Alongside the picture, the ‘Dilwale’ actress simply wrote, “Happy Birthday to my partner in crime @twinklekhanna,” followed by red heart emoji. In the candid image, the two can be seen smiling while posing together.

Twinkle and Kajol twinned in black outfits as they struck a pose together. The picture is from their popular talk show, “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle,” where they invite celebrities and spill the beans on various fun topics.

The finale of “Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Season 1” aired on November 13. The episode featured Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal.

Meanwhile, on December 29, the ‘Mela’ actress turned 52 and received heartwarming birthday wishes from her near and dear ones on social media. Twinkle, daughter of Bollywood icons Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, made her acting debut opposite Bobby Deol in “Barsaat” in 1995. The romantic drama was a box-office hit and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Twinkle went on to appear in several Hindi films, including “Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai,” “Baadshah,” and “Mela,” and also worked in a few Telugu projects before stepping away from acting in 2001. She made her last on-screen appearance in the 2001 Hindi film “Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.” After the film, she stepped away from acting, explaining that she no longer enjoyed the profession and that being constantly in the spotlight was overwhelming. Khanna has openly admitted on multiple occasions that acting never truly interested her and that she felt it wasn’t the right career for her.

On the personal front, Twinkle tied the knot with actor Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001, and the couple have two children, Aarav and Nitara.

