Kajol celebrates 30 years of Baazigar, meeting Shah Rukh Khan for first time

Superstar actress Kajol as penned a post to mark 30 years of her first hit, Baazigar. She has talked about how it was the first time she met Shah Rukh Khan and was just 17 when the film was made. It was her second film after she made her debut with Bekhudi.

Sharing a few stills from the film, Kajol wrote on Instagram, “#baazigar completes 30 years.. This set was a whole lot of firsts .. The first time I worked with Saroj Ji, the first time I met @iamsrk. The first time I met @anumalikmusic … and me all of 17 when I started the film .. Abbas bhai and Mustan bhai actually treated me with all the indulgence of a favourite child. And how can I forget @therealxt , @iam_johnylever , @theshilpashetty .. So many good memories and unstoppable laughter .. To this day, every song and dialogue brings a huge smile to my face .. Just because .. #30yearsofbaazigar.”

Directed by Abbas–Mustan, Baazigar starred Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty and Kajol as the lead cast, along with Siddharth, Shilpa Shetty, Dalip Tahil, Johnny Lever and Rakhee Gulzar. Several memorable songs from the film like Baazigar O Baazigar, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Chhupana Bhi Nahi Aata and Tere Chehre Pe are still popular. It is one of Shah Rukh and Kajol's most iconic films