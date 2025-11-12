Kajol celebrates 32 years of ‘Baazigar’, calls it a chapter that she will always cherish

Mumbai, Nov 12 Actress Kajol is celebrating 32 years of her film ‘Baazigar’. On Wednesday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared two throwback images from the film.

She wrote in the caption, “32 years of #Baazigar, a story, a chapter, a journey I’ll always cherish”.

‘Baazigar’, helmed by Abbas–Mustan, also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and marked the debut of actress Shilpa Shetty. The film is a loose adaptation of the 1991 Hollywood film ‘A Kiss Before Dying’. It follows the story of Ajay Sharma (played by Shah Rukh Khan), who seeks revenge on a wealthy businessman, Madan Chopra, for ruining his father. Ajay deceives Chopra’s daughters, Seema (played by Shilpa Shetty) and Priya (played by Kajol), leading to a series of murders and revelations.

‘Baazigar’ was notable for portraying the lead actor as an anti-hero, a major shift in Hindi cinema at the time, and played a key role in establishing Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom. The film’s music was composed by Anu Malik, and included songs like the title track and ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhen’, which became chartbusters. It won Filmfare Awards for Best Actor (Shah Rukh Khan) and Best Screenplay. The film’s mix of suspense, romance, and moral ambiguity influenced later Bollywood thrillers.

The film was a commercial success and is often cited as one of the defining Hindi films of the early 1990s, marking a turning point in both Shah Rukh Khan’s career and the thriller genre in India.

The film also marked the start of a long and successful collaboration between SRK and Kajol as the on-screen pair. Their on-screen chemistry in the movie was widely noticed, helping establish them as one of Bollywood’s most popular pairs. They went on to star in several major hits such as ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘My Name Is Khan’ and ‘Dilwale’.

