Kajol Celebrates 32 Years of ‘Baazigar’, Calls It a Journey She’ll Always Cherish

Superstar Kajol is celebrating 32 years of her iconic film Baazigar. Today, she took to Instagram to share two throwback stills from the 1992 thriller, reminiscing about the movie that remains a defining chapter in her career. In her caption, Kajol wrote, “32 years of #Baazigar — a story, a chapter, a journey I’ll always cherish.”



Directed by Abbas–Mustan, Baazigar starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol and became one of the defining thrillers of the 1990s. Beyond its commercial and critical success, the film also gave Bollywood one of its most enduring on-screen pairings. Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s effortless chemistry became the stuff of legend, setting the tone for three decades of unforgettable romances. From the timeless Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and Dilwale, the duo redefined love and connection on screen for an entire generation.

For Kajol, Baazigar remains more than just an early success — it’s the film that marked the start of a memorable on-screen bond and showcased her natural ease on camera. Over the past 33 years, she has continued to hold her stardom with consistency and grace, remaining one of the most admired faces in Indian cinema. Even today, Baazigar holds a special place in her journey as the film that helped define her early path.