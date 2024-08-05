Kajol celebrates 50th birthday with fans and paps in Mumbai, see pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 : On her 50th birthday, Bollywood actor Kajol delighted fans and media with a special celebration outside her Mumbai residence, Shiv Shakti.

The actress engaged warmly with those who gathered to wish her on this milestone occasion.

Kajol, dressed in a blue top, a matching shrug, boho jewellery, and blue jeans, was seen cutting a birthday cake that was thoughtfully brought by her fans and the paparazzi.

A video obtained bycaptured Kajol's joyful interaction with her supporters as she posed for photographs, signed autographs, and shook hands with those who had come to celebrate.

The actress's radiant smile and enthusiasm reflected her appreciation for the heartfelt birthday wishes she received.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn also marked the special day with a touching tribute to his wife Kajol on social media.

Sharing a heartfelt message and an adorable photo of the couple on Instagram, Ajay expressed his love and admiration for Kajol.

His post read, "Your laughter is contagious, your love infinite, and your energy... well, I'm still catching up! Despite all the pranks I pull, you're the one who brings joy to our lives. Celebrating you today and always. Happiest Birthday @kajol."

The tribute was met with widespread praise from fans, who celebrated the couple's enduring love and companionship in the comments section.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn, who married in 1999 are admired for their strong on-screen and off-screen chemistry. The couple is the proud parents of daughter Nysa and son Yug.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol, who debuted in Bollywood with the film 'Bekhudi' in 1992, has had a remarkable career marked by several iconic performances. She gained prominence with 'Baazigar' in 1993 and is renowned for her roles in classics such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (1995), 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' (1998), and 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' (2001).

Her recent work includes the film 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior', which she starred in alongside Ajay Devgn.

Kajol is set to appear in the much-anticipated action thriller 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens', where she reunites with Prabhudeva after 27 years.

Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, the film will be released in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Additionally, Kajol will star in 'Do Patti', marking her second collaboration with actress Kriti Sanon following their earlier film, 'Dilwale'.

