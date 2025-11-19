Kajol celebrates Zeenat Aman’s timeless grace and charm on her 74th birthday

Mumbai, Nov 19 Kajol took to social media to celebrate Zeenat Aman’s timeless grace and charm on her 74th birthday.

The actress paid a heartfelt tribute to the Bollywood icon with a post on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, Kajol shared a stylish photo of Zeenat Aman, showcasing her in her sartorial best. She captioned the post, “Here’s to 73 years of grace and charm. Happy birthday @zeenataman.”

In the photo, the veteran actress was seen wearing a chic outfit paired with a striking green necklace, along with matching rings and earrings. She completed the look with stylish glasses, exuding elegance and sophistication. Notably, this picture is from Zeenat Aman’s appearance in the Netflix series “The Royals,” where she played Rajmata Maji Saheba Bhagyashree Devi, the matriarch of the royal family.

Several celebrities wished the yesteryear actress on her special day. Jackie Shroff extended his warm wishes to the veteran star. He shared the greeting on his Instagram Stories by posting a video montage that highlighted Zeenat Aman’s iconic moments—from her glamorous stills in “Qurbani,” “Don,” and “Amar Akbar Anthony” to her more recent appearances.

Shroff set the montage to the timeless song “Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko,” sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle from the 1973 classic “Yaadon Ki Baaraat.” In the caption, he wrote, “Warm wishes! #happybirthday.”

Zeenat Aman is celebrated for her iconic roles in films like “Hare Rama Hare Krishna,” “Yaadon Ki Baarat,” “Satyam Shivam Sundaram,” and “Don.” She was most recently seen in the romantic comedy-drama series The Royals, directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana. The series also starred Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman.

The 74-year-old actress first rose to fame after winning the Femina Miss India title, followed by the Miss Asia Pacific International crown. She soon ventured into acting by appearing in films such as “The Evil Within,” “Hungama,” and “Hulchul.” However, it was her performance in Dev Anand’s drama “Hare Rama Hare Krishna” that truly brought Zeenat Aman into the limelight.

