Kajol, Celina Jaitly, Esha Deol wish Hema Malini on her 76th birthday

Mumbai, Oct 16 Actress-politician Hema Malini is celebrating her 76th birthday on Wednesday. Members of the film fraternity shared their best wishes for the veteran actress on her special day.

Actress Kajol, who will be soon seen in ‘Do Patti’, took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a picture of the veteran actress dressed in a beautiful saree. Kajol wrote on the picture, “To the timeless Hema Malini-Happy Birthday! Wishing you health, joy, and endless grace. @dreamgirlhemamalini”.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol also took to her Instagram, and shared a picture with her mother in which the two can be seen twinning in blue. Esha wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday my adorable mamma. Love you”.

Actress Celina Jaitly also shared a picture of herself with Hema Malini, and penned a long note in the caption lauding her work as a Member of Parliament.

She wrote, “Happiest birthday dearest @dreamgirlhemamalini ji. Your radiant beauty and brilliant personality will make anyone standing next to you look like Shrek ( that will be me). Hemaji’s cinematic journey is a blend of beauty, talent, and sheer dedication, making her the enduring “Dream Girl” and a beloved icon of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances in films like 'Sholay', 'Seeta Aur Geeta' and 'Baghban' showcased your incredible range, grace, and emotional depth, captivating audiences across generations”.

“Beyond the screen, Hemaji’s role as a Member of Parliament reflects her commitment to serving the nation with the same passion she brings to her art. As both an actor and a leader, she stands as a shining example of strength, elegance, and resilience, continuing to inspire millions with her journey. Happy birthday to you, wishing you a healthy happy long life. Big hug @imeshadeol pls give Biyara mommy a special hug from my side today”, she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hema Malini, who won the Mathura Lok Sabha constituency for the third consecutive time in 2024, recently performed a dance recital in Mathura during Navratri.

