Kajol drops pics of daughter Nysa, fans say "she has your smile"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 : Actor Kajol shares a very close bond with her daughter Nysa Devgn.

On Monday, the actor took to Instagram and dropped pictures of Nysa in a traditional outfit.

She captioned the post, "Pretty in pink from the age of two till 20. Still loving it! Thank you, MM #ootd #prettyinpink #pinkoutfit #muahsalon."

In the pictures, Nysa wore a pink lehenga designed by Manish Malhotra. She completed her look with silver earrings and left her hair open in soft curls. She chose a light makeup look.

As soon as the actor dropped the pictures, Kajol's fans chimed in in the comment section and poured praise on Nysa.

"She has your smile," wrote a fan.

Another said, "She's just like her mother, posing with her smile." One more commented, "Her smile looks like Kajol."

Ajay and Kajol got married in 1999. The star couple welcomed daughter Nysa on April 20, 2003. Seven years later, their son Yug was born on September 13, 2010.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently wrapped up shooting for the 'Do Patti'. The film also stars Kriti Sanon.

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serves as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, read a statement.

'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.

