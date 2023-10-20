Kajol exudes elegance in yellow saree as she visits Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Actor Kajol on Friday evening gathered all the eyeballs with her elegant look as she visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai's Juhu.

The actor stepped out in the city in a yellow saree to attend the Durga Puja festivities.

She opted for a yellow saree which she paired with a red blouse and minimal jewellery. She tied her hair into a bun.

Every year the 'DDLJ' actor celebrates the festival with much zest.

The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently made her OTT debut with the courtroom drama series 'The Trial' which streamed on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

On Friday, she also celebrated 28 years of her iconic romantic drama film 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'.

She took a trip down memory lane and recalled working in 'DDLJ' and shared glimpses and fond memories from the set as she celebrates its 28th anniversary.

Kajol took to Instagram and wrote, "Still wearing green but maybe not the same shade.. 28 years later #DDLJ belongs to you guys. All our fans and people who have made it a legacy that lives on far beyond what we could have ever imagined. Big shoutout to all of you."

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' often abbreviated as DDLJ, was released in 1995. It is a romantic drama directed by Aditya Chopra and produced by Yash Chopra.

The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead roles and has become one of the most iconic and beloved Indian movies of all time.

The film was shot in India, London, and Switzerland. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was the highest-grossing Indian film of 1995 and one of the most successful Indian films in history.

The story revolves around Raj and Simran, two characters who meet and fall in love during a trip to Europe. However, there are cultural and familial barriers to their relationship, leading to a classic tale of love, tradition, and the importance of family values.

The film is known for its memorable music, beautiful locations, and the on-screen chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

