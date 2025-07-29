Kajol gets emotional as daughter Nysa Devgan graduates, calls it a ‘special occasion’

Mumbai, July 29 Power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol recently attended their daughter Nysa Devgan’s graduation ceremony in Switzerland.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, on Tuesday, shared a video from the special day and penned a heartfelt note, expressing her joy and emotions as her “first baby” steps into adulthood. In the clip, Ajay, Kajol can be seen striking poses along with their children, daughter Nysa and son Yug. The video also shows the mother-daughter duo posing together for the camera. The ‘Dilwale’ actress also added Rodell Duff’s popular track “Good Days” as background track for the video.

Alongside the clip, the proud mommy captioned the video, “Such a special occasion .. so proud … and wholly emotional.. #graduation #firstbaby #shesanadult.”

Nysa graduated from the Glion Institute of Higher Education in Montreux, Switzerland, and the ceremony was streamed live on YouTube. Several clips from the ceremony surfaced online, and one of the videos shows Nysa receiving her degree, along with Kajol’s emotional reaction. Dressed in a traditional graduation robe layered over a lilac dress, Nysa beamed as she walked up to the stage to accept her degree from her professors. Cheers erupted from the crowd, with Kajol’s enthusiastic shout of “Come on baby!” standing out.

For those unaware, Nysa earned her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in international hospitality. To note, both Kajol and Ajay Devgn have stated in the past that their daughter has no plans to join the entertainment industry.

In April, Nysa turned 22, and her doting parents wished her with heartfelt posts on social media. Ajay shared a mirror selfie taken by Nysa, capturing a sweet father-daughter moment. In the photo, he stood behind Nysa dressed in black, while she smiled at the camera wearing a bright yellow jacket.

The ‘Singham’ actor wished his daughter writing, “Selfies only happen because Nysa wouldn’t take no for an answer. Thank you for always capturing memories…Happy Birthday, my baby! Love you endlessly.”

Kajol had written, “Am I her blueprint or is she mine? Can’t really tell now.. so much to learn from you always. May the sun always shine for u and may the wind always blow through your rock star hair in the right way... love love love u my darling girl!”

