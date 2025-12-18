Kajol gets nostalgic as Dilwale starring SRK completes 10 Years, says 'each frame is a memory'

Mumbai, Dec 18 Bollywood actress Kajol, on Thursday, marked the 10th anniversary of her 2015 release, Dilwale, by sharing a nostalgic post on her social media account.

The actress revisited the memories from the romantic action-comedy that reunited her with Shah Rukh Khan on screen after a long time.

Kajol called the movie a special chapter of her career and reflected on the ‘joy, laughter, and unforgettable moments’ while filming the movie.

Sharing a carousel post, the Dilwale actress highlighted how every frame of the movie was special and brought back memories.

She wrote, “10 years to this piece of filmography! And what an amazing time we had making it! From the glaciers to the costumes to the jokes and fun on set! Each and every frame is a memory! ”

The first picture of the social media post shared by Kajol included the official poster of Dilwale.

Another picture showed the actress' candid moment with Shah Rukh Khan, where the iconic onscreen pair were seen laughing their hearts out.

The last picture featured a still of Kajol from the film, looking very classy.

The movie, directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, featured megastar Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon in the lead.

The movie also saw fine supporting performances by actors Boman Irani, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, and Sanjay Mishra.

For the uninitiated, Dilwale marked the onscreen reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol after several years.

The movie also became popular for its songs like “Gerua”, “Janam Janam”, and “Tukur Tukur”.

