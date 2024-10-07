Kajol gets sentimental, remembers her father in heartfelt post

Mumbai, Oct 7 Actress Kajol recently shared a touching message on Instagram, reflecting on how we remember loved ones who have passed away. Along with the hashtag #missyoudaddy, she posted black-and-white pictures that captured her pensive mood.

Her heartfelt message read: "How did we remember people before photographs or videos? How did we grieve without societal pressures and religious expectations? We did it with our hearts... by doing things that meant something to them. Maybe that's why we loved harder... being something they wanted us to be. Living our lives in a way that made it better just because they were in it. Missing them isn't enough; doing something about it every day makes it bearable. #pujostarts #missyoudaddy #loveyoualways".

On the work front, Kajol will star in the upcoming Netflix thriller "Do Patti," alongside Kriti Sanon and Saheer Sheikh. Kajol plays a cop for the first time in this film, slated for release on October 25 on Netflix.

The first promo of "Do Patti" has been released, featuring Kriti Sanon and Kajol. The promo shows Kajol visiting a cafe to catch Kriti Sanon. Another song from the movie, "Ranjhan," featuring Kriti Sanon and Saheer Sheikh, has also been released. The song has been received well by music lovers.

Saheer Sheikh,is a known TV star. He is best recognized for his roles in "Mahabharat" (Arjun), "Navya," and "Kuch Rang Pyar Ke," transitions from TV to film with "Do Patti.” The film, produced by Kriti Sanon and Kanika Dhillon, "Do Patti" promises to be an intriguing thriller. This marks Kriti's debut as a producer. Also, this is the first time Kajol will be playing a cop in a film. Prior to this Kajol played a lawyer in the Disney+ Hotstar series 'The Trial'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor