Kajol has a special message for all the Anjali's out there as 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' turns 24

Mumbai, Dec 14 As one of the most iconic movies in Bollywood, "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" completed 24 years of release on Sunday, Kajol shared a special message for all the Anjali's out there.

She advised them to hold on tight as Rahul might be a little late, but will be there for sure.

Kajol wrote on her IG, "To all the Anjali’s out there , keep being loud and proud! Rahul is out there somewhere but he might be late because of traffic (Folded hands emoji)#KabhiKhushiKabhieGham #24years (sic)."

Her post also included a picture of Kajol as Anjali and another photo of the entire cast of the drama, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor embraced in the hug.

Karan Johar, who is the writer and director of the movie, also shared a video of some glimpses from the movie on social media, and wrote, "All these years and it continues to make everyone feel the power of family, love, lots of khushi and thoda gham! Celebrating #24YearsOfK3G!."

Produced by Yash Johar under the Dharma banner, "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham" revolves around a wealthy Indian family that becomes estranged when their adopted son Rahul (Played by Shah Rukh Khan) is disowned by his father for marrying a woman of lower socio-economic status. Years of separation come to an end after the younger son Rohan (Played by Hrithik Roshan) makes efforts to bring the family back together.

The project has attained cult status with the iconic dialogues and songs from the movie inked in the memory of every movie buff.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have delivered several blockbusters over the years. Another iconic movie of the beloved duo, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" recently marked 3 decades of release.

Commemorating the milestone, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the bronze statue of their iconic characters, Raj and Simran, at London’s Leicester Square.

