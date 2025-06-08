Kajol introduces her unique friends this National Bestfriend Day

Mumbai, "June 8 Actress Kajol decided to introduce the netizens to her unconventional best friends this National Bestfriend Day on Sunday.

Kajol revealed that her friends- her coffee, her crochet, and her books have a hard time understanding social media, and hence she could not upload a photo with them.

"I couldn't get any pictures coz I was spending time with my best friends, and they really don't get social media....my coffee, my crochet, and my books! #NationalBestfriendDay." Kajol penned on social media.

On more than one occasion, Kajol has been seen kitting and reading books whenever she gets a chance.

Recently, Kajol revealed who is the biggest prankster between her and her husband, Ajay Devgn.

The stunner will next be seen leading the drama “Maa”.

On Wednesday, the makers shared a video of Kajol and R Madhavan talking about the film on YouTube.

During their chat, Madhavan told Kajol, “Everyone knows that you're a big prankster.”

Bashing his claim, Kajol corrected him saying, “No, you're mistaking me for Ajay Devgn. Not at all.”

During the interaction, Madhavan asked her if she “ever scared a director out of your kindness and humility by completely memorising all your lines and all the other characters' lines, going completely prepared and sitting there stoically and waiting for the shot?”

To this, Kajol replied, “Never would I do that to myself. I never do it to myself. If you want to scare the director, there are many other things to scare him. But, no.”

“Maa” has been helmed by Vishal Furia, who is credited for his work in movies like “Chhorii” and “Chorii 2.” Backed by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande, the core cast of the flick will also have Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma in pivotal roles, along with others.

"Maa" is slated for a theatrical release on June 27th.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor