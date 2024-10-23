Kajol jokes she trained hubby Ajay Devgn for ‘Singham’

Mumbai, Oct 23 Bollywood actress Kajol, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming streaming movie ‘Do Patti’, has shared that she imparted the training to her husband, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn to portray his iconic character of ‘Bajirao Singham’.

Kajol is set to grace the upcoming episode of the streaming sketch comedy show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ along with her co-star Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh ahead of their film’s release.

During the course of the episode the cast had a gala time with Kapil and his fellow artists on the sets. Makers on Wednesday shared a clip from the show which shows Kapil asking Kajol if she took any tips from Ajay since she is playing a cop for the first time in her career in ‘Do Patti’. To this, Kajol replied by saying, “No, because I’m the one who trained him for ‘Singham’” as she burst into laughter.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kriti asked her senior actress if there’s any truth to the legend of films becoming successes if Kajol fell on the sets. When Kajol nodded, Kriti told her to have informed her as that would have sealed the deal for the film’s success.

Kajol and Kriti have earlier worked together in ‘Dilwale’ which also starred Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan.

‘Do Patti’ also marks Kriti’s debut as a producer. The National Award-winning actress will be seen in dual roles in the thriller which is written by Kanika Dhillon of ‘Manmarziyaan’ fame.

The film is set to drop on OTT giant Netflix, the same platform which houses ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’.

Meanwhile, Kapil’s show also stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh. Season 2 promises to celebrate India and its rich culture with the superstars of the country.

