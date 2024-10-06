Kajol, Kareena Kapoor wish makeup artist Mickey Contractor on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : As celebrated makeup artist Mickey Contractor turned a year older on Sunday, top celebs including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol, and other Bollywood celebrities dropped special posts to wish him.

Kareena took to her Instagram story on Sunday to share a still from one of the films.

Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Maestro no one like you. Happy birthday my micks...@mickeycontractor."

Kajol also posted a picture with Mickey Contractor on her Instagram story.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday to the maestro of makeup

@mickeycontractor.. love u so so very much.."

In his nearly 30-year career in Bollywood, he has worked with every generation of actresses, including Kajol, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen in 'Singham Again'.

In this action-packed film directed by Rohit Shetty, Kareena will share the screen with a stellar cast that includes Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.

Kajol, on the other hand, is gearing up for 'Do Patti', also starring Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh.

Kajol's other projects include the action thriller Maharani - Queen of Queens, where she reunites with Prabhudeva after 27 years.

Directed by Charan Tej Uppalapati, the film will be released in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

