Kajol, Kriti Sanon to reunite for Kanika Dhillon's mystery thriller 'Do Patti'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 : Actors Kajol and Kriti Sanon are all set to star in writer-turned-producer Kanika Dhillon's much-anticipated mystery thriller 'Do Patti'.

Taking to Instagram, Kriti treated fans to the new announcement and captioned the post, "Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring and immensely talented women! Monica, we couldn't have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story! @netflix_inSuperrr duperr excited to reunite with Kajol ma'am after 8years! @kajol. Kanika - I've always loved your writing & I'm so happy to be co-producing my first with you! Ufff.. this is a special one! @kanika.d @kathhapictures."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuTWUSbIPzK/

She added, "This one is gonna be a thrilling game with a lot of heart! A first for Blue Butterfly Films.@bluebutterflyfilmsofficial."

After working in 'Dilwale', Kriti and Kajol are reuniting after 8 years.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a stunning backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. Besides a riveting storyline, the film is peppered with commercial, exciting music.

'Do Patti' marks the debut of celebrated writer Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon as producers.

The 'Bhediya' actor on Tuesday announced that she is starting her own production company named "Blue Butterfly Films".

Kriti took to Insta and shared the update.

"And Its time to shift the gear. I've been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9 years. I've taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here's to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself. Beyond excited to finallyyyy start BLUE BUTTERFLY FILMS with a full heart and big dreams," Kriti wrote.

After taking the world on adventurous trips with her stories in much-loved movies like 'Kedarnath', 'Manmarziyaan', 'Haseen Dilruba', 'Rashmi Rocket', and 'Guilty', amongst others, Kanika Dhillon sharing her excitement in a statement said, "I am absolutely thrilled to embark on this new journey as a producer. Do Patti is a compelling story, very close to my heart as a writer. And am thrilled to start my journey as a producer with Do PAtti. And such talented actors like Kriti and Kajol and of course Netflix. The writer in me feels empowered today that apart from creating the world on paper, I can curate my vision into reality. I hope to work towards building a production house that truly empowers stories and storytellers!"

Sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol added, "I couldn't be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after Tribhanga and Lust Stories 2, this time for an exhilarating ride that is Do Patti. The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India, but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders ''

Actor turned producer, Kriti Sanon shared, "Do Patti is a script that holds a very special place in my heart as it marks my debut as a Producer with my production house Blue Butterfly Films. I love every single aspect of film making and have always wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch my heart. And I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more. I'm excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn't have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey. Adding to our women power is the amazing Kajol ma'am, who I'm thrilled to be working again with after almost 8 years (since Dilwale). I just cannot wait for this ride to begin!"

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content for Netflix India said, "We're thrilled to bring the powerhouse talent of Kajol and Kriti Sanon together on screen with Do Patti. Both actors are passionate about storytelling and always deliver unforgettable performances. In addition, it brings us great joy to support Kanika Dhillon and Kriti as they embark on their first creative journey as producers. We're looking forward to working together to bring their creative vision to our audiences and continue to tell riveting and exciting local stories."

