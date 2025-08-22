Kajol lauds actress Kubbra Sait for her "positive attitude" towards negativity, criticisms

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : Kajol, who is set to share the OTT screens with Kubbra Sait in the second season of legal drama 'The Trial', praised the actress for her positive attitude towards criticism and negativity.

At the trailer launch of 'The Trial Season 2', Kajol lauded Kubbra's positive attitude, calling it one of the "rare" qualities of a person in today's life.

While interacting with the media, Kajol said, "Kubbra is one of those rare people, actually, who handles criticism, witticism, but any sort of negativity with such a wonderfully positive attitude that it doesn't turn out to be that eventually. She turns it into something else. So I think that's something that I truly admire about her.

Meanwhile, the makers of Kajol starrer web series 'The Trial' have finally released the trailer of its second season on Friday.

Kajol, who essays the role of Noyonika Sengupta, a lawyer in the series, is back to tackle new cases and manage a detoriating marital relationship with her husband, Rajiv Sengupta, played by Jisshu Sengupta, after he was arrested for corruption and sex scandal in the first season.

The two-minute and eleven-second trailer opens with Kajol throwing a photo frame of her picture with her husband Rajiv, signifying the tensions between their marriage.

It was followed by their arguments, which led to Kajol asking for a divorce. It was followed by Kajol's powerful portrayal of a lawyer as she takes on new cases.

The novel fact of the second season includes Jissu's entry into politics, which further creates challenges in his marital relationship with Kajol as the opposition tries to resurface his scandal to win the elections.

At the end, Kajol is seen challenging a politician as a mother after her daughter was hospitalised due to their brutal schemes to win elections.

The new season is set to stream from September 19, 2025.

Directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Banijay Asia, the series also stars Sonali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Karanvir Sharma.

