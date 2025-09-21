Kajol marks ‘Mahalaya’ with warm wishes as she gears up for Durga Puja

Mumbai, Sep 21 Bollywood actress Kajol, who can be seen in the recently released second season of the streaming show ‘The Trial’, is sharing warm wishes on the occasion of Mahalaya.

On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a monochromatic video of herself. In the video, the actress can be seen wearing a silk saree. She turns around to look into the camera before she turns her back again.

She wrote in the caption, “Wishing everyone a very happy Mahalya.. saree season is back”.

Mahalaya marks the beginning of Devi Paksha and the countdown to Durga Puja. It is one of the grandest festivals in Bengal and across India. It is observed seven days before Durga Puja, and signifies the end of Pitru Paksha, a period dedicated to paying homage to ancestors, and the welcoming of the goddess Durga to earth.

Traditionally, Mahalaya is also a time when people perform “tarpan”, offering prayers to forefathers on the banks of rivers. Beyond rituals, Mahalaya has become an emotional and cultural landmark, blending devotion, art, and community. It embodies anticipation, heralding Durga’s arrival as the mother goddess who restores balance, power, and divine protection.

Meanwhile, Kajol has been receiving a positive response to her work in the 2nd season of ‘The Trial’. She essays the role of Noyonika Sengupta, a lawyer in the series. Earlier, the actress had shared the trick behind her pitch perfect portrayals of character in a career spanning more than 3 decades, and counting.

In her career, the actress has essayed many challenging parts but she feels that a good director, and a set of great co-actors make her work easier and more polished.

Kajol spoke IANS during the promotional run of ‘The Trial’ season 2, and said, “I think the trick to it is to find, to get a good director on board, which I did have. To get great co-stars as well, again, which I did have in this show. And, most importantly, I think, it's got to do with how you see your arc. And it's always, a person is always a whole person with their flaws”.

‘The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’ is a format of the original U.S. series ‘The Good Wife’, which was produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions with the format rights that are licensed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

