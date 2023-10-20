Kajol poses in style with her 'K team' gang of boys

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 : Kajol knows best how to maintain a perfect balance between her personal and professional life. Despite hectic work schedule, she makes sure to spend time with her family.

On Thursday, she stepped out for 'Ganapath' screening with her son Yug in Mumbai. She also took to Instagram and dropped her stylish picture featuring Yug and her nephews Daanish and Aaman.

"The K team is hitting town tonight .. [?][?][?][?][?][?] beware .#killersareloose #meandmyboys #thekteam," Kajol captioned the post.

Reacting to the post, Kajol's husband and actor Ajay Devgn wrote, "It's the D team as well! (All Devgans)."

Kajol married Ajay Devgn on February 24, 1999. Besides Yug, they are also parents to daughter Nysa. While Nysa is pursuing her higher studies abroad, 13-year-old Yug studies at a school in Mumbai.

Recently, on Yug's birthday in September, Kajol penned a heartfelt post, showering her "motherly love" on him.

"Happy happy 13th birthday baby boy. This day will never come again in ur life. It's momentous for the both of us .. u because u become a young adult and me because I now have a young adult as a child . Love you to bits and pieces," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently came up with a web show 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', which is helmed by Suparn Varma.

Speaking of Ajay, he has joined the star cast of Abhishek Kapoor's next big-screen action adventure. Not only Ajay but his nephew Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani are part of the yet-to-be-titled film. It will be out on February 9, 2024. Ajay also has Vikas Bahl's supernatural thriller film in his kitty. Fans can also see him in 'Maidaan'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor