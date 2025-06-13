Kajol praises husband Ajay Devgn for his hands-on approach as a producer

Mumbai, June 13 Actress Kajol is gearing up to play a doting mother who will go to any extent to protect her child in her forthcoming mythological drama, "Maa".

The much-awaited drama is being produced by her actor husband, Ajay Devgn under his home banner Devgn Films.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Kajol called Ajay a really good producer.

Speaking to IANS, the diva said, "He is a really really good producer, he is an excellent producer. He is one of those very much hands-on producers. So, from scripting to the VFX, to the music, he has really gotten his hands dirty and made sure he is a part of all of it and made sure it all works- even till the marketing for that matter. So yaa, he is a really really good producer."

Over the years, Kajol has shared screen space with Ajay in many blockbuster hits such as "Hulchul", "Gundaraj", "Ishq", "Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha", "Dil Kya Karein", "Raju Chacha", "You Me Aur Hum", "Toonpur Ka Superhero", and "Tanhaji".

After falling for one another, Kajol and Ajay got married on February 24, 1999, in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding. They have two kids- daughter Nysa, and son Yug.

"Maa" marks Kajol's return to the silver screen after three years. She last appeared in the 2022 outing "Salaam Venky".

Helmed by Vishal Furia, the project will have Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma in prominent roles, along with others.

Backed by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, "Maa" is slated for a theatrical release on 27th June, this year.

Moreover, Kajol has Kayoze Irani's "Sarzameen" in the making, where she will be seen alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma.

Her lineup further includes Charan Tej Uppalapati's "Maharagni- Queen of Queens".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor