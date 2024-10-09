Kajol, Rani kick-start Durga Puja festivities, spotted together at pandal in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 : With Navratri and Durga Puja, the festive spirit is currently at an all-time high in India. Like others, celebrities from B-town are also making sure to indulge in the festivities with great fervour and enthusiasm.

On Wednesday evening, cousins and actresses Rani Mukerji and Kajol were spotted seeking blessings at the Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai. They both were dressed in traditional attire.

While Kajol opted for an orange saree, Rani made heads turn in a printed blue saree. They were all smiles as they posed together for shutterbugs at the pandal.

Kajol also posed for pictures with her sister Tanishaa.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol is gearing up for the release of her Netflix film 'Do Patti' with Kriti Sanon.

The film is directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi and written by Kanika Dhillon. It will be available for streaming from October 25.

The makers recently announced the release date with a 1-minute 32-second video giving viewers a glimpse of the suspense thriller.

Netflix took to its X account to share the film's much-awaited teaser with a caption, "Ab hoga khel shuru, lekin iss kahaani ke hai do pehlu Do Patti releases on 25 October, only on Netflix. (The game will now start, but this story has two sides. Do Patti releases on 25 October.)"

The film is set in the fictional town of Devipur, Uttarakhand, where Kajol, who plays a fierce cop, is on a mission to uncover the truth in an attempted murder case. Kriti Sanon takes on a double role for the very first time, portraying twin sisters involved in the investigation, each hiding secrets that add to the unfolding drama.

The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh, who plays Dhruv Sood, a character caught in a web of love and intrigue. It also marks Kajol's second collaboration with Kriti following their earlier film, Dilwale.

'Do Patti' is produced by Kanika Dhillon and Kriti Sanon.

Kajol's other projects include the action thriller Maharani - Queen of Queens, where she reunites with Prabhudeva after 27 years.

Rani, on the other hand, will be seen in the next chapter of Mardaani.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor