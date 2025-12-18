Kajol & Rani Mukerji Come Together to Award Nearly 500 Scholarships to Girls from BMC Schools

Kajol and Rani Mukerji are making this festive season truly special by championing a cause close to their hearts—education. The duo has joined hands with the Bhamla Foundation for its ambitious initiative, ‘Empower to Educate – Supergirls of Tomorrow’, which aims to uplift young girls from BMC schools through sustained academic support and mentorship. As part of this collaboration, nearly 500 scholarships will be awarded to deserving students, including specially-abled and differently-abled children. For Kajol and Rani, empowerment begins with education—a belief that resonates deeply with the foundation’s mission to create lasting social change. This initiative, spearheaded by Asif Bhamla and Saher Bhamla, is far more than a symbolic gesture; it represents a long-term commitment to ensure that girls who need help the most receive consistent academic assistance. The partnership reinforces the powerful idea that education remains the most transformative tool for progress and equality.

The Bhamla Foundation has a strong legacy of impactful campaigns, from environmental advocacy and beach clean-up drives to tree plantation initiatives like #EkPedMaaKeNaam. By aligning with such a socially driven organization, Kajol and Rani Mukerji are lending their voices and influence to amplify a message of hope and opportunity, inspiring others to join the movement. The event also witnessed support from prominent personalities across culture and governance, including Amruta Fadnavis, Hon. Adv. Ashish Shelar, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Garrani, Sachin Joshi, and Anand Pandit. Adding to the festive spirit were musical performances by Kanika Kapoor and an interactive session hosted by RJ Malishka, making the occasion both meaningful and celebratory.

While receiving the award, Rani Mukerji said, “Campaigns like this, dedicated to empowering and educating the Supergirls of Tomorrow, are vital in shaping a more equal and compassionate society. I have been fortunate enough to have the chance to portray strong, self-reliant women who challenge patriarchy and break stereotypes, inspiring audiences to see women as agents of change, as nation builders, and as equals in society. I’m proud to have played fiercely independent women who lead by example and shatter glass ceilings. Films have the power to impact and shape societal perceptions, and my work consciously aims to showcase women as powerful individuals who can challenge the status quo. I’m deeply grateful for this recognition of my work through cinema, and it is truly a special..