Kajol recalls her first impression of Kriti Sanon from 'Dilwale' sets

Mumbai, Nov 12 Bollywood actress Kajol, who co-hosts the streaming chat show ‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ with Twinkle Khanna, recollected her first meeting with actress Kriti Sanon.

The two actresses shared the screen in the Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan-starrer ‘Dilwale’ helmed by Rohit Shetty.

The latest episode of the show saw Kajol and Twinkle joined by Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal where laughter turned to belly-aching fun, secrets slipped out between giggles, and every story felt like a blockbuster in itself.

Kajol recalled her hilarious first impression of Kriti from the sets of ‘Dilwale’, as she said, “Kriti, I remember my first impression of you actually, was on the sets of ‘Dilwale’. Of course, I couldn’t see without my specs, so I remember I’m standing over there in the heat in Hyderabad. I was like who’s that who’s that. I know most of the people by vague body language, and I’m like, ‘Ye lamba chauda kaun jaa rha hai yaaha se? (Who is this tall person going from here?)”.

Revealing that the ‘Dilwale’ hotel was haunted, Kriti said, “So, when we were there, my makeup artist at that point experienced something spooky in her room. Like someone’s tap from behind, and then suddenly all the makeup that she had kept on shelves fell down. The next day, Rohit Sir and the team went with a payal, doing cham cham cham cham outside their rooms, freaking people out”.

Sharing what surprised her about Kriti, Kajol said, “To be honest, her height. It was more the working angle of it. We really had to adjust when we were sitting and doing scenes together. If we had to do a scene where we were standing together, I had two sets of heels. My one heel was my regular heel, and my one heel was 5 and a half inches, my Kriti heels. They were my Kriti heels. If there was a shot of us walking together, I had to be wearing ‘Kriti heels’ to be walking with her. So ya, that did surprise me”.

Adding her own spin to their on-set dynamic, Kriti said it took her a while to break the ice with Kajol, “Our first film, I think we’ve hardly spoken. It’s taken me two films to break the ice with her. I broke the ice in that film, finally. But we had a lot of fun”.

Kriti, who is also a huge fan of Hrithik, revealed the time she got a call from him in the middle of the night, as she shared, “The only person whose posters I’ve had in my room was Hrithik Roshan. And, when ‘Heropanti’ released, I remember, Tiger had kept a screening for him specifically, and I didn’t know about it. And I’m sleeping, and at 2 am, my phone buzzed, and there was an unknown number. And, I went on Truecaller, and it said Hrithik Roshan. It took me some time to even understand he was calling. Then I waited for morning and called him back”.

‘Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle’ streams on Prime Video.

