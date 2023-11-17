Kajol remembers grandmother Shobhna Samarth on her 107th birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 : Actor Kajol remembered her maternal grandmother and late actor Shobhna Samarth on her 107th birth anniversary on Friday.

Kajol took to Instagram to celebrate the birthday of her grandmother. She wrote, "On her 107th birthday. Here we have the OG Sita who was at one point and still is to my way of thinking one of the most beautiful women in the world. One of the sharpest and most forward-thinking women of her time. Who bought her own filters from the United States when they were not available here for her close-ups in films!!!"

"Who knew and managed not only her own finances but her daughters as well and with great success I might add. And yes also had a huge hand in raising her seven granddaughters. This is true #feminism! For all those who ask me what it means and where I get my attitude from..#ramrajya #bharatmilap #rambaan #sita #shobhanasamarth #mygrandmother #theOG."

In the picture, Shobhna can be seen in the avatar of Sita. She wore a pink saree with statement jewellery. She can also be seen donning a crown on her head.

Notably, Shobhana Samarth began her career in the Hindi cinema in the early days of talkies and continued in lead parts throughout the 1950s.

She began her career in Marathi movies. 'Nigahen Nafrat,' her debut Hindi film, was released in 1935. She is best known for her role as Sita in 'Ram Rajya' (1943). She received the Filmfare Special Award for her services to the arts in 1997.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently came up with a web show 'The Trial - Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha', which is helmed by Suparn Varma. She will be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in 'Do Patti'.

Helmed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, 'Do Patti' is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold. Filmmakers began the production of the film in Mumbai on August 18.

