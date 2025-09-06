Kajol reveals the trick behind playing challenging parts

Mumbai, Sep 6 Bollywood actress Kajol, who is awaiting the release of the upcoming season of her hit streaming show ‘The Trial’, has shared the trick behind her pitch perfect portrayals of character in a career spanning more than 3 decades, and counting.

In her career, the actress has essayed many challenging parts but she feels that a good director, and a set of great co-actors make her work easier and more polished. In 'The Trial' she essays the role of Noyonika Sengupta.

Kajol spoke IANS during the promotional run of ‘The Trial’ season 2, and said, “I think the trick to it is to find, to get a good director on board, which I did have. To get great co-stars as well, again, which I did have in this show. And, most importantly, I think, it's got to do with how you see your arc. And it's always, a person is always a whole person with their flaws”.

She told IANS, “There is never just one good side or just a bad side or only the grey area in a human being. There are always all three parts of that person combined. So, whichever scene we do, I try, hopefully, to keep all of those parts in mind when I'm portraying Noyonika”.

‘The Trial - Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’ is a format of the original U.S. series ‘The Good Wife’, which was produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions with the format rights that are licensed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Directed by Umesh Bist and produced by Banijay Asia, the series also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, Sheeba Chadha, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, Gaurav Pandey, and Karanvir Sharma promising a powerful and unforgettable new chapter in Noyonika’s story.

‘The Trial’ season 2 is set to release on JioHotstar on September 19, 2025.

