Kajol seeks blessings at Dakshineswar Kali temple before the release of 'Maa'

Mumbai, May 22 Actress Kajol offered prayers at the divine Dakshineswar Kali temple in Kolkata, seeking blessings from Maa Kali.

Kajol looked simple yet radiant as she visited the temple in a blush pink sari with golden embellishments.

The 'Do Patti' actress has been an ardent devotee of Maa Kali. Not just that, during her religious visit, Kajol also talked about her much-awaited drama, "Maa". She called it her "strongest role ever”.

Kajol will be seen as a doting mother in her next, who is on a mission to protect her child from evil. Besides her, the project will also have Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, Gopal Singh, Surjyasikha Das, Yaaneea Bharadwaj, Roopkatha Chakraborty, and Kherin Sharma in crucial roles, along with others.

Made under the direction of Vishal Furia, Saiwyn Quadras has written the screenplay for "Maa". Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Kumar Mangat Pathak, the film is presented by Jio Studios and Devgn Films.

Apart from "Maa", Kajol also has Kayoze Irani's "Sarzameen" in the making. She will be seen alongside Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma in her next.

Her lineup further includes Charan Tej Uppalapati's "Maharagni- Queen of Queens", co-starring Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, and Jisshu Sengupta.

In another update, Kajol extended a lovely birthday wish to Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who turned 25 on Thursday.

Hinting at an exciting time ahead for Suhana, Kajol called 2025 a “big year” for 'The Archies' actress. Dropping a stunning selfie of her, Kajol wrote, “Happy Happy birthday@suhanakhan2... I know this year is gonna be a big one for you.”

SRK and Kajol are one of the most adored pairs of Bollywood with blockbusters such as "Baazigar", "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge", "Karan Arjun", "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", "My Name is Khan", and "Dilwale".

