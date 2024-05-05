Kajol shares hilarious videos on World Laughter Day, says, "I'm astonishingly well behaved..."

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Actor Kajol has a special way of celebrating World Laughter Day. She shared a hilarious video of her tripping at various events.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted videos in which she was spotted stumbling and falling several times. She included the incident in which she fell during the Durga Puja Pandal. It happened when Kajol tripped on the stairs and nearly fell because she was distracted by her phone and failed to notice the step. There was also a point during the Dilwale promotions when she nearly fell off the platform, but Varun Dhawan instantly caught her and saved her.

There was also a scene in the video clip from her 1998 film 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' where she was seen falling while cycling.

She wrote in the caption, "After looking through all my pictures I realised I'm astonishingly well behaved in front of the still ! So let's just take a chill pill and rewatch some videos which have made other people laugh .#worldlaughterday"

Kajol is known for 'Baazigar', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth', 'Dushman', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...', 'Fanaa', 'My Name Is Khan', 'Salaam Venky', among others.

She is all set to come up with 'Do Patti'. Recently, the makers unveiled the teaser of the film. In the teaser, Kajol plays a police officer. This is also the first time Kajol has played the role of a cop.

The teaser begins with Kajol as a cop riding a bike, while Kriti Sanon's character is also shown as a glamorous one.

'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.

