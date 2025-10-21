Kajol shares video of fans enjoying "DDLJ" re-run at Maratha Mandir even after 30 years

Mumbai, Oct 21 Bollywood star Kajol took to her social media account to share a video of fans dancing and having a blast and ball of a time at Maratha Mandir, enjoying the rerun of her cult classic movie Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

She captioned the video as, “Still rocking it 30 years later…” tagging Maratha Mandir. For the uninitiated, the movie is considered to be the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema and has been running shows in the iconic theatre – Maratha Mandir in Mumbai – ever since its release on the 20th of October 1995.

The movie clocked 30 years on the 20th of October 2025, and on account of the special occasion, Kajol had penned a beautiful caption on her social media. Uploading a poster of DDLJ, Kajol wrote, "DDLJ completes 30 years today in time, but the way it has spread around the world and through everybody’s hearts and minds simply cannot be counted... Thank you all for loving it in this phenomenal way! (sic)"

Reflecting on the immense love and popularity for the movie, she also posted a still of a poster promoting a burger shop placed on the door of a train station in Switzerland. The poster read, "Shah Rukh told Kajol in the ear, Let's go and eat some burgers." Kajol elaborated, "Slide to see how far it really has gone … (Beaming face with smiling eyes emoji) @iamsrk #AdityaChopra "

For the uninitiated, a major chunk of "DDLJ", which marked the debut of director Aditya Chopra, was shot in Switzerland. The movie revolves around the lives of Raj (played by SRK) and Simran (played by Kajol), who fall in love during a vacation through Europe with their friends.

Raj makes countless efforts to impress Simran's family to win her hand in marriage, but destiny has other plans, as Simran's father (played by Amrish Puri) has already fixed her marriage to his friend's son in Punjab.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performed the iconic DDLJ songs at a performance for the recently shot Filmfare Awards held in Ahmedabad. The movie also stars Karan Johar in a cameo as Shah Rukh Khan, aka Raj's friend.

